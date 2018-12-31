Simple approach creates success

Cricket: Steven Kleidon's "see ball and hit ball” approach to cricket has paid dividends for the Gatton Fordsdale batsman in the 2018/19 season.

Thanks to the simple formula, the veteran has the topped the batting aggregates in the A Grade Lockyer Valley Cricket Association.

Based on the statistics entered on the cricket association's website, Kleidon has scored a total of 273 runs across seven matches, achieving an average of 39 runs a game.

His round three effort of 107 runs is also the second highest run score for the season.

Kleidon said there was no secret to his success.

"I just take it simply and see ball and hit ball,” Kleidon said.

"I don't have a technique that I follow, whatever you see you play - just back your abilities.”

While Kleidon is yet to hit a six, the batsman had scored 12 fours for the season.

The 42-year-old has been playing in the Lockyer Valley competition for almost his whole life, and in that time he has won a number of premierships.

On December 15, he was part of the winning Gatton Fordsdale team which defeated Glenore Grove in the one day shield final. Gatton won the match after winning the toss and setting an untouchable 192 run tally.

But Kleidon said sharing a post game drink with his teammates was really what cricket "was all about”.