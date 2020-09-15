Simple mistake proves huge cost to Rocky CBD business

A number of vehicles were targeted for property crime across Rockhampton last week.

A number of vehicles were targeted for property crime across Rockhampton last week.

REGISTRATION plates, a car fridge and a quantity of tools are the latest goods to be stolen from Rockhampton businesses and properties this month.

The string of thefts come following a number of break and enters across the region – one even occurring at an unsecured business.

Unfortunately, the lack of security proved both a timely and necessary reminder for residents as police once again highlight the consequences of lax property security.

Police allege an unknown number of offenders first targeted the unsecured business on Bolsover St at Rockhampton City overnight between September 13 and 14.

An unsecured business at Rockhampton’s CBD was broken into last week.

Once inside, offenders were able to make off with hundreds of dollars’ worth of tools – an added blow to the business owners.

While securing property best deters would-be criminals, it proved not enough to discourage the break and enter of another local business only days prior.

A costly and identifiable piece of property was taken from a Quay St premise at Depot Hill.

However, specific details on the stolen item are unknown at this time.

Police said the incident, which occurred between September 7 and 13, is unrelated to the Bolsover St robbery.

READ MORE: DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

READ MORE: UPDATE: Gang of youths assault young boy at CQ skatepark

READ MORE: Brazen crims target string of CQ businesses

READ MORE: LOST AT SEA: Fears as outrigger goes missing in CQ waters

Unfortunately, vehicles have also been targeted in a series of opportunistic thefts over the past fortnight.

A Queensland number plate with registration 929WRI was stolen from a McCartney St address, Norman Gardens between September 4 and 15.

While an unknown number of alleged offenders also managed to steal an Engel car fridge which was bolted to a vehicle’s tray.

Police urge all residents to remain vigilant with the security of their property – or risk falling victim to crime.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.