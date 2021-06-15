Menu
Simple traffic offence that landed woman in court

Lachlan Berlin
15th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
It’s not an offence that lands people in Queensland courts often, but one Gladstone woman has needed to go before the Magistrate after she failed to stop at a stop line.

Natasha Ann Margaret Kaye is a single mum of four who pleaded guilty to the traffic offence in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 14.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Kaye went through the stop line in a red vehicle just before 6pm on August 21, 2020.

Defence solicitor Lauren Townsend said she was driving down a hill at the time.

“She believed she came to a stop,” Ms Townsend told the court.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined her $200 with a conviction recorded.

Gladstone Observer

