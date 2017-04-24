Simpson and his donkey rescue father of local former airman

STANDING to attention, Port Curtis Road State School students today commemorated the brave men and women who fought for Australia at their Anzac Day service.

The students were joined by Capricornia and Rockhampton RSL sub-branch president Tiny Clark, the son of an Anzac rescued by the infamous Simpson and his donkey.

Mr Clark, who served in the Air Force across seven countries, said it was vital for students to keep the Anzac spirit alive for future generations.

"It's Australia's heritage and it's got to be kept going,” Mr Clark said.

"My father was the second last or last person that Simpson brought out on the 19th of May 1915 before he was killed.

"Unfortunately there's no original Anzacs left, but there's people like me, I had an uncle and a father, both original Anzacs.”

The students also made poppies, which Mr Clark and his wife Lyn will take all the way to the Reservoir Cemetery in Ypres, Belgium to lay on each Australian's grave.

The commemoration had special meaning for Year 6 student Bindy Brannock as her late grandfather Sergeant Harvey Willoughby Wocker, who served in WWII, was honoured in the service.

Bindy was tasked with reciting the Ode of Remembrance to her peers and guests and said it was important for children her age to learn about the perils of war and those who fought.

"If we know the origins of war, we will better understand it and know how to appreciate it better,” she said.

The event saw two former "Porty” students, Captain Oswald William Turner and Private George Edward Tiegs, added to the school's commemorative stone in honour of their memory and bravery and four teachers presented with medallions.