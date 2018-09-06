Simultaneous crashes slow traffic on busy Rocky highway

Several vehicles were involved in twoc rashes on Yeppoon Rd this morning.

Allan Reinikka

TWO crashes occurred within moments of each other on a busy highway this morning involving five vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Yeppoon Rd around 11am where two cars crashed and slowed traffic.

Paramedics arrived at the Rockhampton-bound lane of the highway when a second crash occurred shortly after at the same Ironpot location.

Three people were assessed in the separate crash but a spokesperson from QAS said nobody is likely to be taken to hospital.

Tow trucks were at the scene around 12pm to take the damaged vehicles.