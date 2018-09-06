Menu
Several vehicles were involved in twoc rashes on Yeppoon Rd this morning.
Breaking

Simultaneous crashes slow traffic on busy Rocky highway

6th Sep 2018 11:57 AM

TWO crashes occurred within moments of each other on a busy highway this morning involving five vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Yeppoon Rd around 11am where two cars crashed and slowed traffic.

Paramedics arrived at the Rockhampton-bound lane of the highway when a second crash occurred shortly after at the same Ironpot location.

Three people were assessed in the separate crash but a spokesperson from QAS said nobody is likely to be taken to hospital.

Tow trucks were at the scene around 12pm to take the damaged vehicles.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

