Simultaneous crashes slow traffic on busy Rocky highway
TWO crashes occurred within moments of each other on a busy highway this morning involving five vehicles.
Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Yeppoon Rd around 11am where two cars crashed and slowed traffic.
Paramedics arrived at the Rockhampton-bound lane of the highway when a second crash occurred shortly after at the same Ironpot location.
Three people were assessed in the separate crash but a spokesperson from QAS said nobody is likely to be taken to hospital.
Tow trucks were at the scene around 12pm to take the damaged vehicles.