Singapore delegation returns with ideas to benefit CQ

TWO Federal ministers, two Federal members, four mayors, two economic development groups and about 40-45 business people boarded a plane on a mission.

The mission was to make new contacts and build relationships with business people and government representatives in Singapore.

This trade delegation was organised by Austrade as part of the strategic partnership between Singapore and Australia that will result in $2 billion of Singapore money invested in Queensland.

Jet-lagged Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll spoke about the 'very successful' trip earlier today.

Ms Carroll explained there were three streams - a defence focus, a communications/IT/ technology focus; and engineering and logistics.

"Some of the very specific leads that we are now going to be following up on are across a number of sectors. Obviously transport logistics is a major one. And construction for the work that's going to occur at Shoalwater Bay,” she said.

"And a couple of our business colleagues that were with us already had working relationships but we were able to actually introduce them to people, face-to-face, who they'd been working with for some 10 and 20 years.”

Ms Carroll also pointed to agriculture opportunities for the region's farmers.

"Australia produces two thirds more than what we consume. So there's a lot of opportunity in Ag... and that's linked, of course, to exports out of the Rockhampton regional airport,” she said.

"So we support any moves by the owner of the Rockhampton regional airport to help facilitate those exports by having cold handling storage facilities, which I think is the first step.”

Ms Carroll said she thought passenger movement was the step after that.

Ms Landry said they had a really good tour on Wednesday through Toll (a transport company) which was originally started in Australia.

"...the warehouse over there .... I've never seen anything like it,” she said.

"It's just massive.

"And to have contacts like that to actually build on our airport in Rockhampton and have a major transport company we may be able to use down the track is very important.”

Ms Landry said this was about our businesses learning how to get on board with the Singapore-Australian partnership.

"A lot of this is involved with roadworks and building infrastructure out there. But its also about the updating and the upskilling of the military but also that equipment that comes over here,” she said.

"The other opportunity that we saw great potential in was with CQUniversity. Patrice Brown - another delegate - and myself are CQUniversity councillors,” Ms Carroll said.

”One of the tours that we did was with Singapore Technologies Kinetics and Singapore Technologies Engineering.

"There's a great opportunity for our engineering students here at CQUniversity to potentially to do some internships with our Singaporean partners. So we will follow that one up.”