‘Don’t grab my boobs’: Billie Eilish calls out groper

Singer Billie Eilish hits out at fan on Instagram who grabbed her chest at meet and greet

Singer Billie Eilish hits out at fan on Instagram who grabbed her chest at meet and greet

BILLIE Eilish was allegedly groped during a meet and greet with fans after her Sydney show on Tuesday night.

One of the fastest rising stars in music right now, Eilish, 17, performed at the Horden Pavilion to a sold out crowd.

Afterwards she participated in a meet and greet with fans, when a female grabbed her chest.

Eilish took to Instagram saying: "Pls dont grab my boobs in the meet & greet (sic)" and "Keep playing the s--t cool but it is very much not."

Billie Eilish on stage at the Horden Pavillion performing to a sold-out show prior to the alleged groping incident. Picture: Christian Gilles



She said behaviour like that makes it hard for her to want to offer one-on-one time to fans.

The Ocean Eyes chart topper wrote that when meeting fans it can be "very difficult" to "feel comfortable".

She said at the time she did not want to "ruin" the fan's experience by acknowledging what had happened as she didn't want to act like a "b*tch".

Eilish said she didn't want to "make her (the fan) feel bad" and thought it was "just an accident".

"BUT IF THAT SH*T WAS FR (for real) IM GONNNNEEEEEEE".

She later said incidents like these make her feel uncomfortable to meet fans.

Eilish has performed at big festivals such as Coachella and is currently on tour in Australia. Picture: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The American singer has since deleted the post.

Other female signers, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, have also been victims of groping.

Swift successfully sued a DJ who groped her with the man ordered to pay her a symbolic $1 in damages.

Grande was touched inappropriately by a church pastor at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

The man later apologised and said it was not his intention.

Eilish's album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? rose to number on in Australia after it was released on March 29.