Helen Reddy arriving at the 2015 G'Day USA Gala.
Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

30th Sep 2020 11:48 AM

 

Australian singer Helen Reddy has died aged 78.

Reddy's family made the announcement on Facebook, writing: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles.

"She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

Reddy was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Born in Victoria, Reddy went on to become an international star in the 1970s and was the world's top selling female vocalist in 1973 and 1974.

She is best known for her hit I Am Woman which earned Reddy a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal.

During her acceptance speech, Reddy thanked "God, because she makes everything possible".

More to come.

australian singer editors picks entertainment helen reddy music singer tribute

