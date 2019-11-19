Singer’s song for ‘troubling times’

FROM singing in the shower to supporting those affected by drought, ’80s rock star Michael Walker, the Solid Citizens front man, is letting his community know he’ll be there for them with a new, heartfelt song.

I’ll be there for you is a song “about the affirmation of personal relationships” and “unconditional love in our current troubled times”.

“I was a bit concerned about the state of the world. I think people need reassurance and I think the strength of personal relationships comes into it,” Mr Walker said.

“We need to be supportive of each other. It’s really about community support as much as personal support and pulling together.

Cover art for Michael Walker's lastest song, I'll be there for you.

“I wrote the song quite some time ago. These issues like climate change, the way the world is going, a whole series of events that are disturbing in my opinion, so I guess that’s where it orginated from originally.”

With the recent devastation from bushfires across the country, Mr Walker said he hoped those affected by fires could also find some solace in his song.

“Obviously the bushfires and the drought are devastating, shocking and terrible and the song could easily carry to those situations,” he said.

“It’s about how we should care for each other and, through any adversity, help each other through the tough times.

“It would be wonderful if the song gives people a bit of hope. It would be terrific.”

I’ll be there for you is currently on community radio website Air It, as well as iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

Mr Walker also released a music video for the song on YouTube, with imagery provided by his wife, local artist Sue Smith’s artwork Bajool.

Sue Smith working on her art piece Bajool

Singer Annette Henery, bass guitarist Peter Willersdorf (GANGgajang) and guitarist Alex Markwell (The Delta Riggs) also played on the track, bringing a “rich talent pool together”.

Grammy-nominated UK producer Dave Pemberton, renowned for his work with Groove Armada, also provided the finishing touches and mixed the song.

About Mr Walker

Mr Walker became an Australian ’80s chart topper in his former band in 1984 when Singing in the Shower entered the Bathurst charts as number one, displacing a Michael Jackson hit.

After the release of the chart-topping hit, Solid Citizens appeared on ABC’s Countdown and the song climbed into the Austalian top 40.

Mr Walker returned to the world of music in 2015 when he released the EP Now and Then.

A single from the EP, Dreams, received plenty of air play and was a finalist in the 2016 Vanda and Young International Song Competition.