A SINGLE father of three school aged children was caught drink driving in the middle of the night.

Barry Scott Stanley pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said police intercepted a Ford sedan at 12.05am on May 16 on Queen Elizabeth Drive.

He said Stanley, the sole occupant, had a blood alcohol content of 0.100.

Stanley was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.