Single dad on the run for three years after assaults

Warwick man Mark Edward Ryan, 40, was sentenced to three years’ jail today for a pair of violent home invasions in Warwick in 2014. Generic photo.

Warwick man Mark Edward Ryan, 40, was sentenced to three years’ jail today for a pair of violent home invasions in Warwick in 2014. Generic photo.

A WARWICK man who fled to New South Wales for three years after a pair of violent home invasions and assaults committed in full view of a four-year-old child has been jailed for three years.

Mark Edward Ryan, 40, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh District Court today to five offences, including common assault, threatening violence in company, and entering a dwelling with intent.

He was released on court-ordered parole having served 248 days in custody since he was arrested in September last year.

The two attacks occurred in Warwick on the evenings of August 25 - 26, 2014.

The court heard that Ryan and a co-accused attended the unit between 6 - 8pm on the first evening complaining of money and food they claimed they were owed.

The Southern Downs region town of Warwick. Picture: Marc Robertson.

Ryan and his co-accused entered through a back door and each struck a complainant in the face, shockingly in full view of a four-year-old child who also lived at the unit.

They returned the following night about 7.30pm, yelling at the terrified complainants, "We're going to stomp on your head... come out and fight you c*****" while trying to force a screen door.

Ryan's co-accused threw a metal pole he had armed himself with through a window, hitting a complainant in the stomach and showering her with glass from four broken louvres. His co-accused served 10 months for his role in the assaults.

A warrant was issued for Ryan's arrest in October 2016, at which point he fled to his hometown of Casino in northern New South Wales with his 14-year-old child.

Defence counsel John Cook told the court his client was a single father who absconded with his child because he required family support to raise them alone.

The court heard that Ryan would be living with a friend in Zillmere upon release.