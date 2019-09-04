Single dad sentenced for concealing $75k of drugs on flight

A SINGLE father received a lengthy prison sentence yesterday after he was caught bringing in $75,000 worth of methamphetamines at Rockhampton Airport late last year.

Jazzmen Dodd, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Supreme Court yesterday to five counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Justice Graeme Crow said Dodd was intercepted by police at the airport at about 5.30pm on December 3, 2018.

"Acting on information, you were detained by police for the purposes of a search,” Mr Crow said.

"You were asked if you had anything to declare, which you denied.

"Police then took you to a toilet to conduct a search at which point you asked, 'Can I just pull it out, it's just one bag'.

"You pulled out a large bag and police continued a pat down search, which found no further drug-related items.

"Police seized your phone and wallet. Inside your wallet was your plane ticket which was under a false name, used by you to avoid suspicion.

"Inside the large bag was a crystal substance containing 149.804g of pure methamphetamine and about 209g of substance.”

Police at the time alleged the drugs had a street value close to $75,000.

On inspection of his phone, police went through more than 1000 messages and found five instances where Dodd had implied he was supplying methamphetamines.

"On September 7, 2018, an associate messaged you asking for 0.1g of methamphetamine on behalf of a friend,” Mr Crow said.

"You told them to come to the address and you arranged for them to attend.

"It is unknown if the supply occurred.

"Two weeks later on September 23, 2018, a different associate messaged you asking to go halves for a point.

"The associate only had $50 and you agreed and said you would chuck something in on top, so you could share the drug and look after your associate.

"On October 26, 2018, you agreed to supply an associate 0.1g of methamphetamine. It is unknown whether this occurred.

"Another associate messaged you on November 8, 2018, asking the price of half a gram of methamphetamine, which you responded was $200. They asked for one point and you agreed to supply to them. It is unknown if the supply occurred.

"An associate messaged you on November 18, 2018, and told you they had $700, which you responded the best you could do was 1.75g of methamphetamine. The associate accepted, and arrangements were made for them to travel to your location. It is unknown whether the supply occurred.

"I have accepted the supplies were of a commercial nature but at a very low level of commerciality.”

The court heard 19 days before Dodd was intercepted at the airport, he sent the following message to an associate.

"What was the other thing brother, I'm not doing much. I would rather do my part slowly because I had four ounces yesterday and it is basically gone. The less people that know the better. I am happy to help you and you make your own coin, but you still have a bill. I have been trying to help you get on top of things, but you are still in the same position.”

Mr Crow interpreted the message as Dodd had been selling to a person who was in dire need of the drug but refused as the person still owed him money.

"The message demonstrates your ability to sell four ounces in a short amount of time,” Mr Crow said.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke alleged Dodd's possession of the methamphetamine was for commercial purposes, but Mr Crow found he was in fact a courier and that the distribution would be for a minor amount, similar to what he pleaded guilty to.

Barrister Scott Moon said Dodd was a single father with two children, one who was solely in his care.

He said his seven-year-old son was having trouble adjusting to Dodd being in prison.

He said he started using drugs, including methamphetamine, socially in 2010.

"He then started to use drugs daily and went into a downward spiral after the death of his cousin, who he viewed as a brother,” Mr Moon said.

Mr Crow addressed Dodd and said, "you have to choose the drugs or family, you can't have both”.

Dodd was sentenced to six years and three months' imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole on March 2, 2021.