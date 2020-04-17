Menu
Palaszczuk
Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

17th Apr 2020 11:03 AM
QUEENSLAND has recorded another single-digit rise in coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state total to 1007.

It comes as the State and Federal Governments start to focus on lifting social and economic restrictions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mines Minister Anthony Lynham announced an Arrow Energy commitment to a $10 billion gas project in the Surat Basin.

Despite the low numbers, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young this week warned that more positive tests were expected for the state despite the low numbers recorded recently.

Ms Young said more than 85 per cent of cases were in some way related to overseas travel and an increase was likely as more Australians were repatriated from around the world.

"The numbers will get worse because of those people returning from overseas," she said on Thursday.

"That's the group I'm concerned about".

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison signalled the way forward for easing social and economic restrictions.

The PM yesterday announced a three-pronged plan to allow for shutdowns to be lifted in just four weeks.

He said the country was working on wider, extensive surveillance testing; greater tracing to crack down quickly on outbreaks and boosting local response capabilities.

Originally published as Single-digit rise in state's coronavirus cases

