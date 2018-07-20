Single father of five loses licence for next two years

A SINGLE father of five has lost his licence for two years after being caught driving while disqualified.

Nathan James Chapman, 35, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police intercepted Chapman driving on Glenmore Rd on June 19 at 1.45pm. He had been disqualified from driving for three months on April 27 for drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Chapman had been driving his aunt's van to take his cousin to the shop and then onto the Department of Transport to check on his licence status.

Chapman was also ordered to pay a $300 fine.