Single father-of-three in jail after house moving saga

A FATHER-of-three is spending time in the Capricornia Correctional Centre for unlicensed driving after removalists didn't turn up to move his family's belongings.

Christopher Michael Hauck, 43, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 11 to one charge of driving disqualified, one of driving an unregistered vehicle, one of driving an uninsured vehicle, and one of displaying incorrect number plates.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Hauck was intercepted by police on Housden Drive, Frenchville, at 10.30am on April 24 after an informant tipped off police.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Hauck was moving house.

"He had initially arranged for a removalist but they failed to attend,” she said.

"A number of friends helped over the weekend but he still had more to get from the house.”

Ms Madden said Hauck, who had been disqualified from driving for three years in 2017, had flown his mother from Perth to take care of his three children while he served time in custody as he was a sole parent.

Magistrate Cameron Press said this was Hauck's fourth disqualification offence within a three-year term, along with a six-month suspended sentence ordered for disqualified driving in June 2017.

Hauck's traffic history included a disqualified driving offence in 2012 and drink-driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.188 in July 2010.

"You have, over the years, just ignored licensing and traffic regulations,” Mr Press said before ordering Hauck to a six-month prison term with parole release on August 10 and a further three-year disqualification period.

Hauck was also ordered to pay fines of $750. He won't be allowed to drive until 2023.