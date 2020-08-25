‘Single gunshot fired into driver’s side window’

Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a man who could help with an investigation into the attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, May 18, a yellow Holden Commodore stopped at traffic lights at the intersection of Yaamba Road and Farm Street when a motorbike came to a stop behind it.

Police said when the Holden Commodore drove off, the motorcycle caught up and drove alongside it.

The man on the motorcycle discharged a single gunshot into the driver’s side window, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist then continued to follow the Holden Commodore towards Parkhurst.

The man driving the car, aged 33, was not physically injured.

Detectives believe the man pictured can assist with investigations.

He is described as Caucasian, around 180cm tall and of a solid build.

He has short blonde hair, blue eyes and distinctive tattoos on his neck and face.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling Triple Zero (000) or 131 444.