The 31-year-old single mother was intercepted on North St, Rockhampton, by police. Rob Wright

A SINGLE mother faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after she was caught driving without a licence last month.

On June 21, Allamna Jade Manager was intercepted on North St, Rockhampton, by police.

Checks revealed her licence had been suspended since April 10, 2019.

The court heard Manager, 31, had since paid her fines.

She was fined $300.