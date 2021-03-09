Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A CQ woman has been banned from driving for four years. FILE PHOTO.
A CQ woman has been banned from driving for four years. FILE PHOTO.
News

Single mum banned from driving for four years

Darryn Nufer
9th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A single mum’s repeat offending has resulted in her being banned from driving for four years.

Natalijah Beverley Louise Dodd-Brown, 23, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while disqualified by a court order.

Dodd-Brown was originally disqualified by a court last October for two years.

But on January 29, she was again caught behind the wheel on Rockhampton’s Quay St.

Dodd-Brown told police she was unaware of her disqualification.

In court last Thursday, Dodd-Brown’s solicitor said the single mum had been confused about her disqualification period.

For the latest offence, Magistrate Cameron Press fined Dodd-Brown $750 and disqualified her from driving for two years - a penalty to be served on top of her previous two-year ban.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Man caught with drugs at shopping centre carpark

‘Dumped’ drums court case set to proceed to hearing

Roofer just avoids jail after drunken Giddy Goat incident

disqualified driver natalijah beverley louise dodd-brown tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How popular takeaway went on first day at new CBD site

        Premium Content How popular takeaway went on first day at new CBD site

        Business ‘I’ve got great faith in our old clientele and I’m sure they’ll all be back.’

        Father’s death led to alcohol issues and homelessness

        Premium Content Father’s death led to alcohol issues and homelessness

        Crime A man who has had alcohol issues for the past two decades – since his father died –...

        Which Rocky intersection is getting new traffic lights?

        Premium Content Which Rocky intersection is getting new traffic lights?

        News Lane closures, speed restrictions, and traffic control will be in place during the...

        Meet the little legend who won the crowd at CQ swim meet

        Premium Content Meet the little legend who won the crowd at CQ swim meet

        Swimming ‘Ruby’s very much like the club mascot, everyone knows her.’