Single mum crashed her parents car while drunk

A SINGLE mother faced court last Thursday after she drove her parent’s car drunk and crashed it on a residential street.

Chelsea Bettina Jenkins pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said at 9.35pm on December 8, 2019, police were called to a single vehicle crash on Lilley Avenue, Frenchville.

Jenkins had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.177.

She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 8 months.