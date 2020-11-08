Single mum dies after Cap Coast crash, leaving behind 4 kids

Brianne Doyle, a mother of four, has died in hospital two weeks after she was involved in a serious crash on Tanby Rd.

Brianne Doyle, a mother of four, has died in hospital two weeks after she was involved in a serious crash on Tanby Rd.

BRIANNE Doyle had just dropped her kids off to school and was heading to work when she was driving on Tanby Rd, Yeppoon, and became involved in a serious accident on October 22.

Police have confirmed two vehicles were heading west and collided about 800 metres from Emu Park Rd.

Both vehicles left the road and hit trees.

The 32-year-old was initially trapped in the vehicle and unconscious while emergency services worked to free her.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue on scene at the Tanby Rd crash.

She was treated for head injuries and was flown to Rockhampton before later being flown to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

The other driver received minor injuries.

Brianne remained in a critical condition at the Brisbane hospital but she sadly lost her life on October 29.

Brianne leaves behind four children, aged 12, 11, eight and six.

A fundraiser has been created on Go Fund Me to support the family, with money to go towards the childrens’ needs and education.

In two days almost $10,000 has been raised for the family.

The Forensic Crash Unit continue to investigate the crash.

No charges have been laid at this stage.