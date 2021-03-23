Single mum thought she scored a bargain

A single mother who purchased a PeeWee motorcycle for $20 thought the price was too good to be true - and it was.

Namara Martin, 22, pleaded guilty on March 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of driving while disqualified, receiving tainted property, possess a dangerous drug, allowing her residence to be used to commit a drug crime and possess drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Martin was intercepted driving on East St on February 8, 2021, at 1.35pm.

He said Martin told police she had to pick up her baby and had no other way of getting there.

Martin’s Berserker residence was searched by police on February 18 where they discovered a PeeWee motorcycle reported stolen, along with less than a gram of marijuana and a coke bucket bong on the kitchen bench.

Mr Fox said Martin told police she purchased the PeeWee motorcycle for $20 and she thought the price “was too good to be true”.

Martin claimed the drugs and utensils belonged to a friend she had allowed to smoke the drugs in her home.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Martin had since told the people she had been associating with to not “come around” anymore.

Martin was sentenced to two years probation and disqualified from driving for two years.