Single mum's car stolen, items scattered across the Coast

VICTIM: Abbie Pullen's car was stolen while it was parked on her driveway, some of the items her thrown out by the thieves and later collected. Abbie is pictured with her son Braxton. Warren Lynam

A CAR seat was one of the few objects recovered by a single mum after thieves stole her car and heartlessly scattered its contents across the Coast.

Abbie Pullen woke to the news her car, and the valuables inside it, had been taken by opportunistic thieves while she slept yesterday morning.

Hours after the ordeal, Ms Pullen was "devastated" at the loss.

She said the vehicle was "all she has left" and the only mode of transport for her 13-month-old son Braxton.

The car had been parked on the driveway of her Maroochydore home before it was stolen between 1am and 4am.

"It isn't possible for me to just get a new car, it would take months to save up," Ms Pullen said.

"I haven't been able to work at the moment. I do really need the car.

"It's an awful, stressful feeling.

How will I take my boy to swimming lessons, to the doctors, his grandparents?"

The theft comes a week after she'd spent $1400 on her Hyundai Excel.

Since her car was stolen police contacted Ms Pullen saying she'd found some of the items dumped on the road at Bli Bli.

"They'd left one car seat, dumped another, taken out clothes, beach towels, paperwork, just cleared the whole thing out," she said.

"My friend had her $400 watch in the car."

Police said the best case scenario was the car would turn up, worst it would be found burnt.

The white Excel carries the 988 GJF number plate.