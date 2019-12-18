Single mum’s Christmas saviour saves her from food emergency

CHRISTMAS SAVIOUR: Kairo Davies, Kodie Greenwood and Cassandra Parker have one less thing to worry about since finding the food bank.

WHEN 23-year-old Kodie Greenwood moved to ­Gracemere for a fresh start with her 11-month-old son, and mum, she found herself in a position she never thought she would.

She had no food in the fridge and no money to buy more with.

Her mum, who is on a ­disability pension, ­approached Centrelink for an advanced payment but the pair was not eligible.

Instead they were directed to their first “Christmas ­present”- the Rockhampton Food Bank.

“It’s not something I thought would ever happen,” Kodie said.

Kodie, who is on a single parent pension, and her mum visited the food bank and left with a “boot load” of groceries and it didn’t cost her a thing.

The workers at the Hands of Compassion food bank, gave the Kodie the groceries out of good faith she would pay them back the following week.

“They didn’t know us and if we would come back but we did,” she said.

She has been to the food bank twice now and the ­service is already changing her life.

“I’m able to spend that extra money on my son,” she said.

“It’s only little things I ­normally wouldn’t be able to do like getting a Santa photo.”

The food is either ­purchased by Hands of ­Compassion from ­Woolworths, Coles and Drakes or donated by locals.

People in need and ­pensioners are eligible to ­purchase a box of groceries for $50 with all funds going towards others who can’t ­afford food.

“My groceries used to cost me $250 for the same amount of food,” she said.

In addition to the ­groceries, Kodie also got a free cooked breakfast and bag of donated goods.

“I’m one of the more ­younger people that go there and the person that runs it took me out the back and I chose a bag filled with make up and other items,” she said.

“When I got home I felt like someone bought me a Christmas present.

“It was really nice because no one buys presents for me.”

Kodie doesn’t know what she’d do if she didn’t have the food bank to rely on.

“The food bank just helps when you’re struggling.

I wouldn’t go there if I didn’t need to,” she said.

She is still paying off bills left from a relationship ­breakdown and the costs have her living fortnight to fortnight. But thanks to the food bank times are a little less tough in time for Christmas.