OPINION: Single use plastic a real killer

A MENACE: The haul at a recent mangrove clean up, which always produces a large haul of single use plastic bags.

A MENACE: The haul at a recent mangrove clean up, which always produces a large haul of single use plastic bags. Malcolm Wells

DURING my years as a professional bush regenerator I had numerous occasions when people asked if my team were day release prisoners.

I must admit that a few of them looked pretty dodgy; and often we received a worse reaction when I explained they were conservationists than I would have if I'd said they were hardened criminals.

My dictionary describes a greenie as "a person who campaigns for protection of the environment, a conservationist".

Yet the most common opinion of us is like that of a recent SMS writer in the Bully when writing about the plastic bag ban: "If you must blame anyone blame the idiot greenies".

Since the ban on single use plastic bags came into force, I have heard of people abusing innocent shop staff, and one incident of an irate customer throwing a shopping basket at a person on a checkout.

Is it so hard for some people to give up those flimsy plastic bags and opt for sturdy re-usable ones?

I have been carrying the same half dozen bags in the car for the past four years with no problem; and I'm one of the most scatter-brained people you could meet.

A lot of people say they re-use those banned bags to line waste bins; or pick up dog poo on walks.

The harsh fact is, that many people just dump them irresponsibly.

They end up in our waterways and wash into the oceans.

Recently, a pilot whale died in Thai waters while being rescued,.

They found 85 plastic bags in its stomach.

An expert said that at least 300 marine animals die each year in Thai waters after ingesting plastic.

One hundred plastic bags were found in the stomach of a dead sperm whale in Greece.

Norwegian zoologists found 30 bags and other plastic waste in a beaked whale beached on a coast.

Look on the internet and you will find lots of videos of floating islands of plastic across the world.

Single use plastic bags and straws are the chief offenders.

A report launched by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation at a World Economic Forum, stated the ocean was expected to contain one tonne of plastic for every three tonnes of fish by 2025, and more plastics than fish by 2050.

Countries worldwide are slowly accepting that we cannot go on polluting and abusing our planet the way we have done in the past.

We are clogging up our oceans with our waste, killing our precious marine life, using up all the natural resources in the ground to provide power and fuel.

Yet we have viable alternatives to the vast amount of indestructible plastic we use.

We have wind, water and sun that we can use for power without destroying the planet.

We need to replace our parasitic relationship with the planet with a more symbiotic, or mutually beneficial one.

Unfortunately, for many people that will entail admitting that we "stupid greenies" were on the right track after all.