A MALE in his 50s is being treated by paramedics following a single-vehicle accident near Theodore this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Eidsvold - Theodore Rd at 6.27am, approximately 20kms out of Theodore.

The paramedics were still on scene at 7.45am.

He was being treated for a shoulder injury and head laceration.

The male self extracted from the vehicle prior to emergency services arrival.