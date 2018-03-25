Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Single vehicle crash at bottom of Mt Morgan range

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
25th Mar 2018 12:25 PM

2.10PM: A 65-year-old man involved in a traffic crash at the bottom of the Mount Morgan Range has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital for assessment.

Reports indicate the man has passed a roadside breath test after the crash.

12.25pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash at the bottom of the Mount Morgan Range.

Reports indicate the vehicle has crashed on the Burnett Hwy after witnesses report it had swerved at other vehicles as it drove down the range.

It is believed the driver is a 65-year-old male who is conscious and breathing.

burnett highway crash mount morgan range
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Work begins at exciting new supermarket site in Rockhampton

Work begins at exciting new supermarket site in Rockhampton

News Only chain in Australia to stock no artificial colours storewide

Munster: ‘I have carried on like a d***head’

premium_icon Munster: ‘I have carried on like a d***head’

Sport Cameron Munster has opened up about his battle with booze

Capras' coach: 'That's one that shouldn't have got away'

Capras' coach: 'That's one that shouldn't have got away'

Sport Post mortem on heartbreaking loss in Rivalry Round with arch rivals

Gun safe was not at fatal crash scene with stolen ute

Gun safe was not at fatal crash scene with stolen ute

News UTE involved in a fatal crash was stolen

Local Partners