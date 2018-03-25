Single vehicle crash at bottom of Mt Morgan range

2.10PM: A 65-year-old man involved in a traffic crash at the bottom of the Mount Morgan Range has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital for assessment.

Reports indicate the man has passed a roadside breath test after the crash.

12.25pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash at the bottom of the Mount Morgan Range.

Reports indicate the vehicle has crashed on the Burnett Hwy after witnesses report it had swerved at other vehicles as it drove down the range.

It is believed the driver is a 65-year-old male who is conscious and breathing.