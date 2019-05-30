Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Single vehicle crashes off the Capricorn Highway

Aden Stokes
by
30th May 2019 4:10 PM
A SINGLE vehicle has crashed off the Capricorn Highway this afternoon, leaving one man injured and transported to hospital.

At 2.37pm, a single vehicle towing a boat crashed off the Capricorn Highway near Duaringa.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to attend the crash.

Four people were in the vehicle, three did not sustain any injuries, however, a man in his 30's was treated for minor injuries.

He was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

