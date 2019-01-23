Menu
Breaking

Single vehicle roll over lands two people in hospital

Aden Stokes
by
23rd Jan 2019 7:15 PM

A SINGLE vehicle roll over in Calliope has resulted in two people being transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Around 5pm this afternoon a single vehicle has rolled on Tableland Rd, Calliope.

Police, fire and ambulance were on the scene.

According to a QAS spokesperson, one female in her twenties sustained head and chest injuries, while another female, also in her twenties, sustained head injuries. Both were transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

An adult man was also assessed at the the scene but did not sustain any injuries and did not require hospital transport.

