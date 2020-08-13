Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Queensland Ambulance Service is still on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at St Lawrence.
The Queensland Ambulance Service is still on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at St Lawrence.
Breaking

Single-vehicle rollover on highway south of Mackay

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
13th Aug 2020 2:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are attending to a man in his 50s following a single-vehicle rollover south of Mackay.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence Connection Rd about 2.15pm.

It is understood the vehicle is upright and on its wheels following the rollover.

The driver is in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It is not yet clear how the crash occurred.

More Stories

car crash st lawrence
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mind-boggled’ over dad’s meth for golden staph knee pain

        Premium Content ‘Mind-boggled’ over dad’s meth for golden staph knee pain

        Crime A father with a severely autistic son turned to methamphetamines for pain relief from a golden staph infection in his knee.

        Beauty school provides trainee opportunity to address gaps

        Premium Content Beauty school provides trainee opportunity to address gaps

        Fashion & Beauty A BEAUTY trainee has found CQUniversity was able to offer training in areas not...

        Capricorn Hwy servo’s plans for major motel expansion

        Premium Content Capricorn Hwy servo’s plans for major motel expansion

        Property The development application is for 15 units, to be built in two stages

        $1000 sapphire pendant up for grabs at Gem Expo

        Premium Content $1000 sapphire pendant up for grabs at Gem Expo

        Life A great line-up of traders, all from Queensland, will treat the public to many...