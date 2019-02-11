Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Single vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway

11th Feb 2019 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3.15PM: A YOUNG woman has been transported by Queensland Ambulance Service with minor injuries following a car rollover on the Dawson Highway.

It is believed the 18-year-old rolled her vehicle on the highway about 4km west of Moura at about 2.06pm.

She sustained a hand injury and was transported to Moura in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A YOUNG woman, believed to be in her teens is believed to have been in a single vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway this afternoon.

All emergency services have been notified of the rollover, which happened about 4km west of Moura at 2.06pm this afternoon.

The 18-year-old driver is believed to have sustained a hand injury in the accident.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service crews are both on scene.

More to come.

dawson highway moura qas tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'He certainly didn't look like a walking heart attack'

    'He certainly didn't look like a walking heart attack'

    Opinion Men, if you read any story this week, make it this one - it could save your life!

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:24 PM
    Man sustains chest injuries after bike collides with cow

    premium_icon Man sustains chest injuries after bike collides with cow

    News The man was airlifted in a stable condition

    • 11th Feb 2019 3:06 PM
    The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    premium_icon The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    News Meet the team from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News Special rewards plus no lock in contract with this deal

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:30 PM