3.15PM: A YOUNG woman has been transported by Queensland Ambulance Service with minor injuries following a car rollover on the Dawson Highway.

It is believed the 18-year-old rolled her vehicle on the highway about 4km west of Moura at about 2.06pm.

She sustained a hand injury and was transported to Moura in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A YOUNG woman, believed to be in her teens is believed to have been in a single vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway this afternoon.

All emergency services have been notified of the rollover, which happened about 4km west of Moura at 2.06pm this afternoon.

The 18-year-old driver is believed to have sustained a hand injury in the accident.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service crews are both on scene.

More to come.