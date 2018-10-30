Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One lane is closed.
One lane is closed. JoJo Newby
Breaking

Sink hole appears on CQ highway

30th Oct 2018 6:03 AM

5.30am: A SINK HOLE has formed on the Capricorn Highway 120 km west of Rockhampton.

The Department of Traffic and Main Roads advised late last night that the eastbound lane on the Capricorn Highway 10.5 km west of Duaringa was closed due to the sink hole.

The westbound lane remains open and traffic control was in place to assist drivers.

At 12.17am the department warned drivers to expect delays.

A number of thunderstorms rolled through the area last night but there were no initial reports of heavy rain in that area.

117km hour winds smash CQ town

Sink holes explained

More to follow.

 

A sinkhole has been reported near Gogango on the Capricorn Hwy.
A sinkhole has been reported near Gogango on the Capricorn Hwy. Google Maps
cq roads sinkhole storm warning tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ town smashed by 117km/h winds

    CQ town smashed by 117km/h winds

    Weather Destructive storms hit parts of Central Queensland overnight

    Accused murderer's case delayed as witnesses overseas

    Accused murderer's case delayed as witnesses overseas

    Crime The victim was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in 2016

    CQ man endures 22 hour wait for scan after breaking his neck

    premium_icon CQ man endures 22 hour wait for scan after breaking his neck

    News Staff run off feet while multiple patients waited for scans

    Rubbish collected at Five Rocks Beach will shock you

    premium_icon Rubbish collected at Five Rocks Beach will shock you

    Environment The number one problem continues to be plastics

    Local Partners