BUBBLE TROUBLE: NZ hit with local COVID case

New Zealand has recorded a new case of COVID-19, just days after the country announced the long-awaited a two-way travel bubble with Australia.

The case is a 24-year-old hotel quarantine worker at the Grand Millennium hotel who reported having a sore throat four days ago.

"The person lives alone.The case travels to work… with a colleague and this colleague was informed last evening as well that they are a close contact, and they are self-isolating at home," NZ Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said during a press conference on Thursday.

"I should say the case his colleague has been fully vaccinated and will be having a swab taken today."

Authorities are now carrying out interview with the infected person in order to determine any potential hotspots.

"The case worked over Easter and appears to work night shifts over the Easter period," Dr Bloomfield said.

"He was not at work yesterday and did not visit anyone yesterday. If and when locations of interest are identified, we will make, we will notify those."

It comes just days after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a two way travel-bubble between New Zealand and Australia would start at at 11.59pm on April 18.

With airlines already seeing a surge in flight bookings, there is now a nervous wait to see if this new case will impact the planned quarantine-free travel.