Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margaret the turtle was released back into wild at Fitzroy Island.
Margaret the turtle was released back into wild at Fitzroy Island.
Environment

Knight joins cunning plan to release turtle

by Daniel Bateman
10th Oct 2018 5:17 AM

A BRITISH knight was on hand yesterday to help volunteers release a sea turtle back on to the Great Barrier Reef, filming the experience for a global audience.

Sir Tony Robinson, of Blackadder fame, assisted ­yesterday with the release of Margaret, an 80-year-old green sea turtle. The 1.1m-long creature had been a patient at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, after being found sick and floating near Fitzroy Island three years ago. She was fitted with a tracker and sped off into the shallows.

 

Sir Tony, who is in the Far North filming British show The World by Rail, captured the moment Margaret was released back into the wild.

The TV host, whose crew also filmed the reef restoration effort at the island, was understood to be a surprise visitor to the turtle release. His documentary is expected to be broadcast next year.

Related Items

Show More
fitzroy island sir tony robinson turtle release

Top Stories

    He tried to grab the $100,000 bag of meth and run

    premium_icon He tried to grab the $100,000 bag of meth and run

    Crime A business owner has been denied bail after police allegedly busted him in a car with 280g of methamphetamine, worth up to $100,000, at Rockhampton.

    • 10th Oct 2018 4:30 AM
    Granny may go to jail over drug money

    premium_icon Granny may go to jail over drug money

    Crime Heritage Village volunteer caught up in partner's drug syndicate

    Rockhampton Council has heard Mount Morgan's cries for help

    premium_icon Rockhampton Council has heard Mount Morgan's cries for help

    Council News An action plan was drawn up to assist the struggling community.

    Would you get your nipple pierced for a good cause?

    premium_icon Would you get your nipple pierced for a good cause?

    News SkinKandy hope to raise $10,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    Local Partners