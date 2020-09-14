SISTER ACT: Four siblings set to shine in grand final

Ebonee Moffat (pictured) and her three sisters Jessica, Amy and Courtney are playing together in Frenchville’s Division 1 women’s team. Photo: Hann Houley

HOCKEY: Four members of the Moffat family will chase grand final glory in the RHA 2020 Cup this weekend.

Jessica, Ebonee, Amy and Courtney will line up with Frenchville Rovers in the Division 1 women’s decider against Park Avenue.

The quartet played a leading role in their team’s 5-nil semi-final win over Southern Suburbs Gold last Saturday.

Courtney had a big game in the net, Ebonee and Amy were rock-solid in the defensive line and skipper Jessica was a force in the midfield.

Skipper Jessica said it was great to play alongside her siblings.

“It’s amazing. It’s probably one of the best feelings you can have on the hockey field,” she said.

“We know each other through and through, and we’re pretty close together so we can work well together.”

Jessica was impressed with her team’s performance against Souths, and said it was a good preparation for what they know will be a hard-fought decider.

The last time they played Park Avenue – in the final round of the regular season – it finished a nil-all draw and Jessica expects there will be little between them again come Saturday.

“It will be an interesting game. They’re a young team like us so I think it will come down to who wants it more on the day,” she said.

Frenchville Rovers’ Amy Mills and Southern Suburbs Black's Christine Woods in the Division 1 women’s semi-final on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

Park Avenue booked their final berth with a 2-nil win over with Souths Gold in what coach Jeff James described as a “real arm wrestle”.

He said he was excited for the showdown with Frenchville, especially given he would welcome back four key players for it.

“Frenchville have been very strong all season so they’ll be very tough,” he said.

“We’ll get four players back – Renee Sweeney, Abby Reynolds, Tori-Lee Cutts and Kylie Jensen – and hopefully if all fit and with no injuries this week, we’ll have our strongest team yet so there’ll be no excuses.

“If we put our best team out there, we give ourselves a good chance.”

James said Park Avenue would look to play a more attacking game than in their previous meetings with Frenchville.

He said they would need to shut down Jessica Moffat and limit possession to Frenchville’s gun strikers Amy Mills and Megan Brighton.

The Division 1 women’s final is at 4.15pm.

Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will face off in the Division 1 men’s final at 6pm.

RHA 2020 Cup semi-final results

Division 1 women: Frenchville Rovers 5 (A Mills 2, M Brighton 2, K Rudd) def Southern Suburbs Gold 0, Park Avenue Brothers 2 (K Cudby, M Daley) def Southern Suburbs Gold 0.

Division 1 men: Frenchville Rovers 3 (K Lenzina 2, N Moffat) def Southern Suburbs 1 (N Christensen), Wanderers 7 (A Harmsworth 2, A Landsberg 2, N Govender, C Johnson, S Carson) def Park Avenue Brothers 1 (C MacKenzie).

Division 2 women: Southern Suburbs 0 drew with Park Avenue Brothers 0, Wanderers 1 (C Woods) def Frenchville Rovers 0.

Division 2 men: Frenchville Rovers 5 (N Moffat 4, A Lauga) def Wanderers 0, Southern Suburbs 5 (D Quinlan 4, C Gardner) drew with Park Avenue Brothers 5 (L Plant 2, A Nicolau 2, J Burns).

