Sister City to film international movie in Yeppoon

JOINT PROJECT: Screen Writer Fan JiPing, John Zhang, Director Jiang Xiao Yu, Mayor Bill Ludwig, Trish Bowman and Pat Chan came together to discuss the new 'The Legend of Dancing Dragon' movie to be screened in Yeppoon and China.

THIS week marks the launch of a major milestone for the Capricorn Coast as Livingstone Shire hosted an official government delegation from Yangzhong City.

The delegation announced a feature-length international movie would be filmed on the Capricorn Coast as part of the sister-city relationship with China.

Deputy Mayor of Yangzhong Mrs Dongmei Sun said the movie, titled ‘The Legend of the Dancing Dragon’, would celebrate the friendship between the Chinese and Australian people, reflecting the strengthening bonds between the sister cities of Yangzhong and Livingstone Shire.

“It is planned to release the movie, ‘The Legend of the Dancing Dragon’, through international film festivals and tells the story of the long-standing cultural exchange and the profound friendship between the Chinese and Australian people,” Mrs Sun said.

“It is hoped that Australia’s beautiful cultural tourism resources can be positively reflected in the film so as to promote the beautiful Capricorn Coast and Australia to the Chinese people and enhance the emotional exchange and cultural interaction between the two peoples.”

Script writer Fan JiPing said the love story between a Yeppoon woman and a Chinese man hoped to put Yeppoon and the region on the international map and draw attention to the natural beauty of the region.

“The story begins with the young Chinese man from Yangzhong attends university and meets a Yeppoon girl, they form a strong bond but are soon parted when the man goes home,” he said.

“Some time later the young lady goes to Yangzhong as part of a sister city contingency to attend the Dancing Dragon competitions.

“She is stunned to see her handsome young man leading one of the dragon teams and knows she has fallen in love.

“The couple rekindle their relationship and their relationship blossoms, despite the distance and cultural differences.”

Director Mr Xi Jiang confirmed the film would be shot in various locations, including Yeppoon, which would feature the wedding scene.

“We will shoot two wedding scenes, one in Yeppoon and one in China. We will also produce both an English version and Chinese version of the movie which will be debuted at a planned Film Festival here on the Capricorn Coast.

“We have already begun filming some of the background scenes and are in Yeppoon to scout for locations to film when we come back in around April 2020.

“The story will be funny, romantic, fraught with challenges and will focus strongly on cross international relationships and how they can triumph.”

The movie is being subsidised by the Chinese government, Chinese National television and private enterprise with a tight budget of around $5 million.

The reciprocal visit follows two delegations led by Mayor Bill Ludwig to establish formal ‘sister city ’relations in 2017 and ‘sister schools’ relationship with the Capricorn Coast’s three secondary schools in March this year.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the visit gave us an opportunity to continue to actively explore and advance co-operation in areas such as economic trade, industry, education and tourism.

“The relationship with Yangzhong City, one of China’s leading centres for solar energy innovation and manufacture, is a perfect match for both Livingstone Shire and the greater CQ region,” Mayor Ludwig said.

“From primary production and natural resources to industry, innovation, education, tourism and lifestyle Central Queensland is in a pivotal position to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the huge and rapidly growing China markets.

“The visit by the Yangzhong delegation highlights the growing interest from China in relation to developing those trade and investment opportunities.

“The opportunities to co-operatively work toward realising the international education vision of the schools of both sides are equally important and will create a platform to promote long-term international understanding through educational exchanges of teachers and students.

“An exciting part of the official visit was the confirmation that the feature international movie will be filmed in China and here on the Capricorn Coast next year.”

The project hopes to put Yeppoon and the region on the international map and draw attention to the natural beauty of the region.

The official Australian launch of the ‘The Legend of the Dancing Dragon’ movie project was held in Yeppoon on Tuesday.

The director and film crew members will also take the opportunity to visit potential sites for the filming of the Australian components of the movie.