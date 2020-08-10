Sister dragged out of home by the hair in terrifying attack

A man has been sentenced after attacking his sister in the Tweed.

A MAN who dragged his screaming sister by the hair out of the house and into the front yard in a horrifying attack, sobbed uncontrollably while being sentenced in a Tweed court.

The Banora Point man, who has not named to protect the victim, appeared by videolink from custody in Tweed Heads Local Court on July 27 to plead guilty to common assault.

Court documents revealed about 7pm on July 21, the 39-year-old was asked to turn down his loud music by his sister and mother in the next room of their home.

When he didn't, his sister decided to stay at a friend's house as she couldn't stand the noise.

As the victim began packing her things, the man argued with her about where she was going and who was going to look after their elderly mother.

He threw a two-litre bottle of cordial at his sister from the top of the stairs and ran down towards her as she tried to hide in a nearby room.

The man jumped on her, forcing her to the ground.

He bent over her and wrapped his arms around the victim's neck screaming "you listen to me b---h".

After a short scuffle, the man stood over her yelling and tried to jump on her as she lay curled up in the hallway's corner.

He then loomed over the victim threatening to hit her in the head with a large plastic boat while his mother begged him to stop.

As his sister tried to get her belongings from the front room, he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her out of the front door and into the yard.

The man slipped on the grass and the victim was able to get away, into the house and call police.

Defence solicitor Amanda Fawaz said her client was intoxicated at the time of the offence and he suffered from significant mental health disabilities.

She said he "was not coping" in custody, was extremely remorseful, loved his family and was "devastated" he had behaved this way.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted the man and sentenced him to an 18 month community corrections order.

