34°
News

Grieving sister honours Rocky mum of four killed in crash

Rockhampton woman Tina Marie Johnson, 27, died in a crash near Bouldercombe on Sunday.
Rockhampton woman Tina Marie Johnson, 27, died in a crash near Bouldercombe on Sunday. Shayla Bulloch
Amber Hooker
by

THE sister of a Rockhampton woman killed in a crash near Bouldercombe on Sunday has honoured the mother of four.

Tina-Marie Johnson, 27, died after the car she was a passenger in rolled near Bouldercombe about 5.30pm on Sunday.

Yesterday Ms Johnson's sister, Tanya Wallace, messaged The Morning Bulletin.

"Tina-Marie Johnson Rip sister lots of love Ron Johnson (father), Jason Johnson (brother) and Tanya Johnson love you so much," she wrote.

"Tina lived her life to the fullest.

"Tina was a great mum to her four kids."

Yellow paint marks the track of a car which crashed on the Burnett Highway near the intersection with R Pierce Road.
Yellow paint marks the track of a car which crashed on the Burnett Highway near the intersection with R Pierce Road. Chris Ison ROK250917ccrash1

Ms Johnson and three men were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered across the Burnett Hwy and smashed into a tree 3km west of the Bruce Hwy intersection.

Ms Wallace said funeral arrangements were being made for Ms Johnson, but no details on a service were available late yesterday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed Ms Johnson had lived long-term in Rockhampton and recently moved to Biloela.

Two of the three men, all taken to hospital with minor head injuries, were from Rockhampton.

The third was a Gracemere man.

Yellow paint marks the track of a car which crashed on the Burnett Highway near the intersection with R Pierce Road.
Yellow paint marks the track of a car which crashed on the Burnett Highway near the intersection with R Pierce Road. Chris Ison

It is believed a driver has dash cam footage following the crash on his way home from work around 6pm, which Ms Wallace has requested to view.

The man commented on a social media thread attached to The Morning Bulletin's article reporting the fatal crash, stating the ambulance "was speeding past me towards Rocky", presumably on its way to the rollover.

Ms Johnson died in Rockhampton Hospital having suffered serious head injuries in the crash.

Her death is part of a horror week on Queensland roads with six lives lost.

Yesterday a man in his 20s and another in his 60s were taken to the Rockhampton Hospital following a Marlborough crash.

Emergency Services were called to the scene near the Puma service station on Kunwarara Rd, Marlborough, about 6.20am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the 20-year-old suffered a minor cut to his head when the car left the road and crashed.

The other man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police attended the crash, but did not report an obstruction to traffic.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In another school holiday tragedy, a Whitsundays man died after a truck rollover south of Gin Gin early yesterday.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital with cuts and a lower leg injury.

Initial investigations suggest the truck was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy when it rolled.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Related Items

Topics:  cq car crash fatal car crash queensland road toll rollover tribute

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
New research shows boost in Central Qld tourism numbers

New research shows boost in Central Qld tourism numbers

Big jump in visitors to region.

What every smoking desperate to quit needs to know

QUITTERS: Roxy Denton and John Tweed have pledged to take part in the 10,000 Lives campaign to quit smoking.

CQ Health launches bold campaign to get smokers butting out

Tributes flow for Mt Morgan father and son killed in crash

The car crashed into a ditch off the Bruce Highway at Kolonga.

Jamie Tull and his son Declan died after vehicle rollover

Airlines explain grounded flights which threw Rocky Airport into chaos

FLIGHT CHAOS: Multiple cancellations saw Rockhampton Airport packed with stranded passengers on Monday.

Hundreds of passengers' plans were upset on Monday.

Local Partners