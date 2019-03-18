Sister schools signing to help create opportunities for CQ

Students watch as the teacher introduces Capricorn Coast Delegation to the first tea making ceremony class. Assistant Minister for Education Brittany Lauga MP, Rob Corboy (St Brendan's College), Mayor Bill Ludwig, Dep Mayor Nigel Hutton, Indigenous Youth Ambassador Caitie Hughes (behind), Mrs Wang (Dep Party Secretary), Catherine Dunbar (St Ursula's College).

A LANDMARK sister schools signing between CQ and China promises to create huge international opportunities for our region's students.

Livingstone Shire Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton was delighted to be part of a combined delegation of local politicians and state and private secondary school representatives, which signed off on three 'sister school' agreements in the city of Yangzhong in Jaingsu Province last week

The agreements will open a two-way door to China as one of the largest markets for international student exchanges and visiting study tours and was expected to create huge opportunities for CQ's students to develop powerful skill sets in a global workforce.

"The 'landmark' simultaneous school signings is also another major step forward in building on the economic, cultural and now educational ties that were first initiated between Livingstone and Yangzhong City eighteen months ago,” Cr Hutton said.

"To lead a combined delegation of State and private secondary schools with the fantastic support of the State Government was a real coup for our region and was certainly appreciated by both Yangzhong city representatives and all the schools involved.”

Assistant Minister for Education Brittany Lauga said she was excited by the wealth of opportunity that establishment of educational and economic links with Yangzhong will bring to our two regions.

"This has been a real credit to Council and the schools involved and I was delighted represent Yeppoon State High School on behalf the State Government,” Mrs Lauga said.

St Brendan's College Principal Robert Corboy said the signing of the Sister School Relationships for our three secondary schools would provide our students and staff an opportunity to grow as members of our global community.

"Mutual respect and understanding are gained from living, learning and immersing ourselves in one another's culture. That door has been opened along with opportunities and new experiences for our regions youth,” Mr Corboy said.

St Ursula's College Principal Catherine Dunbar said visiting Yangzhong and forming 'Sister School' relationships was an amazing experience.

"We were made very welcome and were impressed by the modern, attractive and well-designed schools,” Mrs Dunbar said.

"The teachers are highly skilled and very dedicated and the Chinese students complete their studies with precision and passion. We look forward to welcoming students from Yangzhong to Yeppoon in the near future.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig said directly connecting our local communities and regions will help ensure that our Councils, schools and business communities can work together to bring mutual benefits to our respective regions.

"Cr Hutton must be commended for his leadership role in coordinating this initiative to strengthen educational, cultural and economic bonds between China and Central Queensland,” Cr Ludwig said.

These are the new sister schools: