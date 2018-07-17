Sisters' backyard dream becomes reality with new coast cafe

BACKYARD business dreams have turned into reality for little sisters Evie and Aria, who always dreamed of having their own cafe.

They playfully named their mock backyard cafe Two Sisters, and their parents Carli and Dan Richards decided to keep the sweet title in an ode to their daughters when they decided to create Yeppoon's newest and brightest coffee bar.

Dan and Carli, the owners of Two Sisters Coffee Bar, say they have always dreamed of opening their own coffee hangout and Cooee Bay was the perfect spot.

"Cooee Bay needed something and when the opportunity came up we just jumped at it," Carli said.

"The girls are really excited and proud they named the space."

SISTER ACT: Evie and Aria Richards in their backyard café where it all started. Contributed

The quaint shop, just 100 metres from the beach on Matthew Flinders Dr, has been home to a number of businesses over the years including a hairdressing salon, brewing supplier and seamstress.

After six months of renovations, the space is unrecognisable from its former self with new flooring, fresh paint and open-plan interior adding life to the old building.

Owners of Two Sisters Coffee Bar, Carli and Dan Richards are excited to open the doors of their new business on Tuesday. Shayla Bulloch

HAVE A BREW

Where: 99 Matthew Flinders Dr, Cooee Bay

When: Opens today at 5.15am

Dog friendly

Easy pram and disabled access

BYO cup for 50c off

Carli said family trips to Bali provided the tropical inspiration for the quirky space.

Splashes of colour line the walls in tropical artworks and a relaxing outdoor area beckons those keen to unwind by the ocean with a good cuppa.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Carli said families had noticed the bright additions to the building and were excited about opening day.

"We are hoping to attract local families in the area as well as people holidaying at the caravan park," she said.

Coffee lovers can rejoice in the team being the first distributor in Yeppoon to serve Campos coffee, a delicious brew served at Headricks Lane and The Boathouse in Rockhampton.

The Two Sisters team were perfecting the final touches on the decor and coffee in preparation for opening day bright and early this morning.