Sister's horse ride turns into medical emergency

RACQ Rescue helicopter crew and ambulance officers carry a seriously injured 16-year-old girl by stretcher after she was crushed by a horse falling on her. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A MORNING horse ride by two sisters on a property south of Rockhampton yesterday took a tragic twist when when one of the girls was crushed by a falling horse.

The pair was out riding on a property near Targinie (about 90km SE of Rockhampton) on Saturday when a horse stumbled, causing the older sister to fall backwards with the horse falling on top of her.

The younger sister, who had not seen the accident at the time, noticed that her sister and horse had separated.

Shortly after the missing sister was found lying on the ground with obvious signs of trauma and the alarm was raised about 11.40am.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the property with a doctor and intensive care paramedic who treated the girl for suspected head and spinal injuries.

She was stabilised at the scene before being transferred to Rockhampton to be met by the Royal Flying Doctor Service where she was transported to Brisbane for further treatment.

She was last reported yesterday to be in a serious but stable condition.