Sister's murder, dogs in pound drives man to marijuana

MOST people would put tea leaves in a tea cup, but Martin John Wheeler likes to keep a different kind of leaf in his.

Wheeler, 30, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 16 to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police searched Wheeler's home on March 18 at 7.28am and found 0.5g of marijuana in a teacup along with a bong and scissors.

Wheeler told police he'd smoked earlier that morning and planned to smoke again that afternoon.

Duty lawyer Samantha Legrady said Wheeler, a tree looper who also runs a lawn maintenance service on the side, started smoking due to the traumatic impact of his sister's murder years ago and recent lock up of his dogs in the pound.

Wheeler was sentenced to 15 months probation.

Kerri-Anne Mesner