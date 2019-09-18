Sisters taking formidable touch skills to Nationals

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The Cathedral College is fast-developing its name as a formidable force on the National school touch football circuit, and this year, two sisters will be taking it to the East coast’s best.

Two teams, u13 and u15 girls, from the school will be competing in the National Schools Cup Touch Carnival this week at Kawana Waters, Sunshine Coast where they will come up against the best school touch teams from Queensland and New South Wales.

Olivia Jenkins will be fronting the TCC u13 seven and eight’s side and she said she was looking forward to some tough representative footy experience.

“They will all be really good,” she said.

Jenkins played in a higher nine’s and ten’s in last year’s cup, so she was confident the side would “have a good shot.”

Jenkins said the team has been working hard on keeping a strong attacking, and defensive game.

She was confident the team would gel as she has played touch with many of those on her team previously.

The under 15’s side are looking to bag back-to-back after taking out the carnival last year.

Olivia’s older sister Hannah Jenkins and Kirby Richardson said they hopeful they could begin a winning streak for their school.

“It would be so awesome to go back to back,” Richardson said.

“Knowing that we won last year we’ve gotta step up and play as hard as we can.”

Jenkins said the preparation was well underway to take on fellow Queensland schools, who she thought would pose the biggest threat.

“The Queensland teams will be our main competition. We’ve been training pretty hard, putting in extra work to get the best results.”

TCC director of Sports Mick Busby agreed the lead in to the carnival had been extensive.

“There has been a CQ All Schools tournament that they have been playing all year,” he said.

“Both these teams went really well in those divisions so we’re really looking forward to our 14-15 girls going well.”

The TCC teams left for The Sunshine Coast yesterday and will spend the rest of the week vying for touch footy wins.