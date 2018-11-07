Sisters to face off at Qld indoor hockey challenge in Rocky

RELATIVE RIVALRY: Rockhampton sisters Amelia and Ella McDonnell and Taylah and Charlie Vidler will play on opposing teams at the Queensland under-13 girls challenge this weekend.

RELATIVE RIVALRY: Rockhampton sisters Amelia and Ella McDonnell and Taylah and Charlie Vidler will play on opposing teams at the Queensland under-13 girls challenge this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

INDOOR HOCKEY: Siblings will become rivals at the Queensland under-13 girls indoor hockey challenge in the Beef Capital this weekend.

Ella McDonnell and Taylah Vidler will play for Rockhampton Red, while younger sisters Amelia McDonnell and Charlie Vidler will line up with Rockhampton Black at the three-day tournament at CQUniversity.

Fifteen teams from across the state will go head-to-head at the event, which starts with an all-Rockhampton showdown in the opening game at 7pm on Friday.

Rockhampton Red coach Jeff James said the girls were excited to be playing in front of their home crowd.

"We will be pushing to finish in the top two but above all it's about developing the girls' skills and ensuring they have fun,” he said.

"I like to keep things simple so I'll be urging the girls to play together as a team, work hard on their essential skills and never give up.

"It will be interesting coming up against the other Rocky team first up, and there will be some family rivalry there with two sets of sisters in the teams.

"It's always good to get the first game under your belt and hopefully playing against some familiar faces will help settle the nerves and get the girls into the rhythm of the challenge.”

James said Storm Duke would bring her 2017 Queensland indoor rep experience to the team and be ably supported by Shanelle James, Ella McDonnell, Sophie Hammond and Taylah Vidler.

Rockhampton Black coach Brian Crozier wants his players, mostly aged 10 and 11, to enjoy the experience.

"I just want them to play well as a team and learn as much as they possibly can,” he said.

"This team includes the up and comers who are really starting to make their mark in the local ranks.

"I think their strength is their youth and exuberance.”

Crozier expects a strong showing from defender Amy Woods and young guns Jorja Hutley and Makayla Kajewski.

The team's goalkeeper, nine-year-old Grace Lloyd-Jones, will be the youngest Rocky player in action.

The challenge starts at 7pm Friday and continues from 8am on Saturday and Sunday, with the finals from 12.05pm on Sunday.