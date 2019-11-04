Sisters to suit up for Qld again

STRONG SHOWING: The Rockhampton under-18 girls indoor hockey team (from left) coach Robert Sweeney, Jessica Moffat, Ebonee Moffat, Cassidy Knuth, Amy Moffat, Lily Browning, Renee Sweeney, Rowlande Williams and Tori-Lee Cutts.

INDOOR HOCKEY: Sisters Ebonee and Jessica Moffat will line up for Queensland again at a national championship.

The siblings impressed selectors at the state under-18 girls titles in Brisbane, playing for Rockhampton who finished third behind Brisbane and Maryborough.

The sisters previously donned the maroon in the Queensland under-15 indoor team in 2017 and 2018.

Ebonee and Jessica are two thirds of the hockey-playing Moffat triplets.

Brother Nathan played for Maryborough at the boys under-18 titles on the Sunshine Coast, his team finishing runners-up after going down 1-nil to Brisbane in the final.

Local duo Kaleb Christensen and Kosia Williams also earned state selection after the Rockhampton boys finished fifth.

Rockhampton girls coach Robert Sweeney was extremely happy with his team’s achievement.

“Rockhampton indoor fixtures have not started yet and the girls did not have any training on the boards unlike some centres that started fixtures in early September,” he said.

“The team played eventual winners Brisbane first up in their pool match and were very unlucky to have a 2-1 loss.

“Ironically that was the first time this Brisbane team has won against our girls in over four years, with the core of our Rockhampton team beating the Brisbane girls in finals to claim the under-13 and under-15 state titles over the past years.”

Sweeney said Moffats were consistently strong, with Ebonee the highest goal scorer of the carnival.

He also acknowledged the performances of Renee Sweeney and Cassidy Knuth, saying they must have been on the cusp of Queensland selection along with goalkeeper Lily Browning.

The under-18 national indoor titles will be in Goulbourn, New South Wales, in January.