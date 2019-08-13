Sisters unlock their past like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle

ACCIDENTAL AUTHORS: Authors Irene Smith and Catherine Beatty have written a history of the Holmes family.

LIKE pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, Irene Smith and sister Catherine Beatty joined forces to uncover their family's past.

Two hundred years after their paternal Holmes ancestors first arrived in Australia, the pair have prepared to release their historical book, Accidental Pioneers: Stories of the Ancestors and Contemporaries of Alfred James Holmes in Australia.

Their launch will be held on Saturday, September 28 at the Frenchville Sports Club from 11am to 4pm.

The year was 2010 when Irene and Catherine's Holmes research began.

Pictured is Alfred James Holmes. Contributed

It was decided they compile a book after they realised how little their immediate family knew about their father's side.

"The particular exploits of the Holmes family (we) thought should be written down for future generations,” Irene said.

Irene and Catherine's great grandfather, Alfred D'Arcy Holmes, landed on New South Wales shores aged 22 before he found his way to Central Queensland.

Alfred moved to Mackay where he married an Irish immigrant before they moved to Rockhampton.

Rockhampton pictured from the north side of Fitzroy River in 1870. Trove

They stayed in Rockhampton from 1871 onwards, and called Alma St their home base.

"When he came down here, they had a reasonably sized family ... he bought land in Alma St, went broke a couple of times,” she said.

Alfred died aged 44, but had a close call to death in June 1898 when the Vlissingen and Leichhardt ships collided at Archer's Crossing on the Fitzroy River.

He had been alone in the engine room of the Vlissingen when the ship's engineer was asleep on deck and found the door "stoved in and managed to open the hatch for his escape” before the ship sank.

Irene, 82, couldn't pinpoint why he moved to the region, but guessed it could have been to try his luck at one of the gold fields which had sprouted up during that era.

Alfred's son (Irene's grandfather) worked on a boat on Fitzroy River which carried goods from Port Alma before they were delivered to the wharf at Quay St between the 1880s and about 1910.

Born in Barcaldine in 1937, Irene had first dived into her ancestry about the 1980s.

When she spoke to The Morning Bulletin, their book was about to be printed, and Irene had been given the job of proof reading each page to look for mistakes.

While she had no plans to write another book in the future, she hoped younger generations of her family would "pick up the pieces and keep going”.

Irene's passion for family history research hasn't died yet, and she will continue to delve into her past.