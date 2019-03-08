Sit in the plunge bath and look out across views of the city

NICE VIEWS: This Kawana home has five bedrooms, two living rooms and magnificent views of the city.

NICE VIEWS: This Kawana home has five bedrooms, two living rooms and magnificent views of the city. Ray White

WITH two storeys and five bedrooms, 11 Hodda Dr is the perfect home for a large family.

The Kawana home is featured this week as The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

The home was built in 2013 by Rockhampton master builder Eddie Scholfield.

All the bedrooms have built-ins and there are two bathrooms with two extra guest toilets for each level.

The master suite encompasses views of the city along with an ensuite, including a huge bath and large walk-in room.

There are two massive living areas and a media room with surround speakers built in. The room has a private entrance, perfect for hosting parties.

The kitchen is open plan with a glass cooktop and island bench. And if that's not enough, there are more cupboards than you can count for all the storage you could need.

Admire the city views while cooking dinner.

The home is fully air-conditioned and there are also ceiling fans.

The home is tiled throughout in the main living areas, carpeted in bedrooms and has a polished wooden staircase between the levels.

It has touches of contemporary and executive design throughout the two levels.

There is also a separate laundry room with bench space and cupboards.

Security screens are installed on all windows and there is a double lock-up garage for the cars.

On the downstairs level there is also a large storage room for all of your extra tools and equipment. Or it could easily be made into an office or gym.

The property is NBN-ready for the latest internet connection.

For entertaining, there is a spacious rear deck with eco-decking flooring with captivating views.

There is also an undercover lower entertaining area.

Set on a 767sqm block, there is plenty of room in the backyard for the kids to run around.

The yard is low maintenance, it has been landscaped and is well established.

Turf was also recently laid and to keep it fresh there is an automatic sprinkler system.

There is also a rainwater tank outside.

The home is walking distance to Heights College and CQUniversity and only a short drive to Stockland and other shops.

Representing the property is Ray White Rockhampton Sales Agents' Vicki Deller.

She said what set the property apart was the views, which extend from across the city to the ranges and the hospital.

"To wake up to those views and at night the lights - it's not just small views, it's 360-degree,” Vicki said.

Vicki said the home was beautiful in itself and perfect for someone who entertains and has a large family.

There hasn't been a huge amount of interest in the home as it's a bit higher in price.

Vicki explained once you get above the $500,000 mark, the buyer range is limited.

This Saturday will be the sixth open home and Vicki expects a couple of groups.

Homes in the area usually sell well.

"Because of Heights and the university, on that right side they don't seem to stay on the market long,” Vicki said.

As a whole, Vicki said she was seeing a lot more interest starting to fire up for homes that had been sitting for a while.

"Because there is so much positivity around, mining picking up, bypass, dam, Keppel,” she said.

"I think we're slowly starting to move towards a very busy market.”

Comparing buyers versus sellers at the moment, Vicki said they were mostly on par.

Most properties just go under contract but Vicki is starting to see multiple offers.

She said 21 Separation St, Allenstown, sold from the first open home and she had three back-up buyers.

"When things like that happen you can see that turn start,” Vicki said, "It's a good time to buy before it starts.”

11 HODDA DRIVE

Priced at $595,000

Five bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Two-car garage

Media room

Two living rooms

767sqm block

Outdoor entertaining areas

Landscaped, turfed gardens

Short walk to Heights College and CQUni

NBN ready

Open home this Saturday 10.45-11.15am

Contact Vicki Deller on 0408 074 874.