State Labor and CQHHS members announcing the building of a new Rockhampton PPE warehouse in September 2020.
Health

Site secured for Rocky PPE warehouse

Timothy Cox
21st Jun 2021 5:00 PM
The State Government has secured a site for Rockhampton’s Personal Protective Equipment warehouse, announced in September last year.

Although it would not specify the exact location, Queensland Health confirmed the site was at Parkhurst.

“A site has been secured for the new Rockhampton Regional Warehouse,” Queensland Health said.

“This represents significant progress for the Queensland Government Critical Supply Reserve.

“Building works are progressing to schedule at the site and it is expected the warehouse will be commissioned in second half of 2021.”

The Rockhampton warehouse is part of a move to improve access to PPE supplies and keep up to 12 months of stock available statewide to protect against supply chain disruption.

A warehouse is also being built at Cairns, and those at Brisbane and Townsville are being expanded.

Originally published as Site secured for Rocky PPE warehouse

personal protective equipment ppe warehouse
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

