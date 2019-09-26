Six days: Countdown until Aldi’s opening really begins

THE COUNTDOWN until Aldi’s opening is now in the single figures with less than one week to go.

The Gladstone Rd store is set to open from 8.30am on Wednesday October 2.

It’s been a long time coming since construction started at the site in March 2018 taking 18 months to complete with the break of builders from JM Kelly’s liquidaiton.

“We are pleased that the construction of Aldi Allenstown is on track, with minor internal fit outs like registers and shelving and external works like landscaping and the activation of the traffic lights left to complete,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

“Despite the change in builders, we were pleased that most of the original subcontractors were re-engaged to complete the build.”

The store cost about $14 - $15 million to build with a two level carpark built on piers to minimise flooding, and 1999sqm space.

There will be iconic Aldi exclusive special buys available at the opening.

Local residents can keep an eye out for the Aldi catalogue, which will be distributed throughout the community this week.

“We anticipate that the opening day will be busy, with many local residents coming to shop at the store for the first time,” the spokesperson said.

The traffic lights installed in front of the store on Gladstone Rd are expected to be activated sometime this week.