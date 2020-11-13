Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW has achieved six days of zero community transmission, while one infection was diagnosed in hotel quarantine.
NSW has achieved six days of zero community transmission, while one infection was diagnosed in hotel quarantine.
Health

Six days of no local cases in NSW

by Erin Lyons
13th Nov 2020 10:23 AM

The state's virus-free streak has continued with NSW recording a sixth consecutive day of no local infections while one case was diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

Deputy chief health officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said two previous cases were excluded after "further assessment".

But he reminded residents to remain vigilant, particularly in Mole Vale, Rouse Hill and Bowral areas where traces of COVID-19 have been detected in sewage.

Everyone in these areas is urged to immediately get tested, even if they have the mildest of symptoms, he said.

"While detection of the virus in sewage samples could reflect the presence of older cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in these areas, NSW Health is concerned there could be other active cases in the local community in people who have not been tested and who might incorrectly assume their symptoms are simply a cold," Dr McAnulty added.

There were 18,941 tests reported to 8pm Thursday, compared with 23,236 during the previous 24 hours.

Originally published as Six days of no local cases in NSW

More Stories

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unique project takes residents on a virtual vaycay

        Premium Content Unique project takes residents on a virtual vaycay

        Travel On November 13 and 14, GALA gallery will host a group exhibition featuring works by Monique Morter, Julie Pulsen and Veronika Zeil

        • 13th Nov 2020 10:10 AM
        FIND WORK: CQ jobs hub to grow, expand career offerings

        Premium Content FIND WORK: CQ jobs hub to grow, expand career offerings

        Careers The free online service has advertised 1069 careers since its inception in...

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday.

        Yeppoon home with incredible views snapped up for $970K

        Premium Content Yeppoon home with incredible views snapped up for $970K

        Property The home has set the record for Pacific Heights