Six highlights on Beef Australia program on Wednesday

Australian country music singer Brad Cox will perform at Beef Australia on Wednesday night.

Thousands of people are pouring through the gates of Beef Australia 2021, which is on track to break attendance records.

The nation’s premier beef industry event is held every three years in Rockhampton.

It features seminars and symposiums, property tours, trade fair exhibits, entertainment and amazing food experiences.

Here are some of the highlights on Wednesday’s program:

9am-10am: Technology in the Beef Processing Industry with Darren Hamblin, Dr Peter McGilchrist and Dr Alex Ball Ken Coombe, Tech Yards RaboTruck Stage, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

1.30pm-3pm: Beef Australia International Seminar - Investing in Agriculture in a COVID World, Paterson Room, Rockhampton State High School.

3pm-5pm: Pitch in the Paddock presented by evokeAG, Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage, Rockhampton Showgrounds. The only pitching competition of its type in the world, it offers entrepreneurial talent the opportunity to present their beef-centric business idea, proof of concept, prototype or new product to the largest gathering of beef industry stakeholders in the Southern Hemisphere.

6.30pm-10.30pm: Fred Brophy Boxing Troupe, Rocky Sports Club. Fred Brophy is a legendary Australian tent boxing promoter who organises and then referees bouts between the boxers that travel with the troupe and willing local participants.

7pm-9pm: LAWD Great Debate, The Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Hosted by Geoff Maynard, it will feature a hilarious, exciting and engaging exhibit on the subject “Are men more romantic?”

9.15pm-10.15pm: Australian country music star Brad Cox, Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

